Left Menu

Hrithik Roshan to say goodbye to his bearded look

If you like bearded men, then Hrithik Roshan's latest Instagram post might leave you heartbroken. The handsome hunk has decided to shave his beard off.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 26-05-2022 12:53 IST | Created: 26-05-2022 12:53 IST
Hrithik Roshan to say goodbye to his bearded look
Hrithik Roshan (Image source: Hrithik's Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

If you like bearded men, then Hrithik Roshan's latest Instagram post might leave you heartbroken. The handsome hunk has decided to shave his beard off. Taking to the photo-sharing application, Hrithik dropped his suited booted picture from Karan Johar's 50th birthday celebrations.

Apart from the image, it's also his caption that has piqued fans' curiosity. In the caption, the superstar revealed how this would be his last post with the beard he had grown for 'Vikram Vedha'. "Last night. Also last post with beard," he wrote.

Hrithik's post has garnered a lot of comments from the netizens. "You look so good in beard. Will miss your bearded look," a social media user commented.

"Why last post with beard? Krish 4 shooting?" another one wrote. "Can't wait for your new look," an Instagram user commented.

If reports are to be believed, Hrithik will soon start shooting for 'Krrish 4'. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Tiger carcass found in UP's Bahraich

Tiger carcass found in UP's Bahraich

 India
2
An unusual, warped spiral galaxy dazzles in new Hubble image

An unusual, warped spiral galaxy dazzles in new Hubble image

Global
3
NASA delays launch of Psyche asteroid mission due to software issue

NASA delays launch of Psyche asteroid mission due to software issue

 Global
4
SpaceX's 25th cargo mission to ISS launching early next month: All you need to know

SpaceX's 25th cargo mission to ISS launching early next month: All you need ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022