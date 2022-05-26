Left Menu

Model found hanging in Kolkata flat

And now you yourself have done the same thing, model Santu Mondal posted on social media.Popular TV soap actor Pallabi Dey was recently found hanging in his rented flat in Garfa area of South Kolkata. The post-mortem examination report confirmed death by hanging and police said prima facie it appeared to be a suicide case.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 26-05-2022 14:08 IST | Created: 26-05-2022 14:07 IST
Model found hanging in Kolkata flat
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A 21-year-old model has been found hanging in her rented apartment in the Dumdum area of Kolkata, days after a television actor died by suicide, police said on Thursday.

The body of Bidisha De Majumder was found hanging in her apartment in Nager Bazaar on Wednesday evening after neighbors broke open the door, a police officer said. A suicide note was found near the body in which it was written that she was taking the extreme step due to a lack of career opportunities, he said, adding handwriting experts will scrutinize the letter.

The model hailed from Naihati in the northern suburbs of the city and was a popular face in bridal make-up photo shoots. The modeling fraternity expressed grief over the incident.

''Why did you do this? Only yesterday you changed your Facebook DP, cover pic, and Instagram do. You had posted after the suicide of serial actress Pallabi Dey that one should not have taken such a hasty step. And now you have done the same thing,'' model Santu Mondal posted on social media.

Popular TV soap actor Pallabi Dey was recently found hanging in his rented flat in the Garfa area of South Kolkata. The post-mortem examination report confirmed death by hanging and police said prima facie it appeared to be a suicide case. Police had arrested her live-in partner in connection with the incident.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Tiger carcass found in UP's Bahraich

Tiger carcass found in UP's Bahraich

 India
2
An unusual, warped spiral galaxy dazzles in new Hubble image

An unusual, warped spiral galaxy dazzles in new Hubble image

Global
3
NASA delays launch of Psyche asteroid mission due to software issue

NASA delays launch of Psyche asteroid mission due to software issue

 Global
4
SpaceX's 25th cargo mission to ISS launching early next month: All you need to know

SpaceX's 25th cargo mission to ISS launching early next month: All you need ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022