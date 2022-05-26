The Origin Of The Eurovision Song Contest

Eurovision has been a popular and much-awaited annual live televised concert program by the European Broadcasting Union( EBU). BBC took the honor of producing it to pay homage to the 60th anniversary of the Eurovision Song Contest. History says that the Eurovision Song Contest was created to establish a bond between the European countries after the Second World War. The contest was first held in Lugano, Switzerland in 1956. Seven countries participated including Belgium, France, Germany, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, and Switzerland.

Whether you love it or not, the immensely popular song contest is back again with its grandeur and magnificence. It is still the most popular show not only across Europe but throughout the world. The annual event had around 180 million audiences. Eurovision has been hosted every year since its beginning in 1956. It was not held in 2020 due to the pandemic.

The Country That Won the Highest Number of Times at Eurovision The countries participating in the contest dream of winning as many contests as possible. Among all participating countries, Ireland won the Eurovision maximum number of times. It has won seven times. In the 1990s it won the maximum number of wins and from then it won three consecutive years in a row.

Ireland is followed by Sweden with six wins. Then comes Luxembourg, France, the UK, and the Netherlands with five wins.

Looking Back on Some of the Outstanding Performances in the Past The European Song Contest has gifted us some timeless pop classics and has given rise to many artists and musicians. Starting from ABBA to Bucks Fizz and more, many pop classics have emanated from it.

Some of the classics are : Lena- Satellite( Germany, 2010) The German singer, and songwriter Lena Meyer Landrut, became successful and well known with her winning number in 2010. It became the number one song in six countries throughout the continent.

Conchita Wurst - ' Rise Like a Phoenix' ( Austria, 2014) It was after 50 years, that Austria won Eurovision for the second time. The credit goes to the drag queen Conchita, who made Austria win. After her success, she received invitations to perform at various prestigious platforms like the European Parliament, the United Nations Office in Vienna, and many pride parades.

Mans Zelmerlow - 'Heroes'( Sweden, 2015) Before rendering this enormous hit, Mans tried twice before to take part in the event and represent his nation. This time he succeeded and the song received massive appreciation from all over Europe for months.

Apart from these all-time hits, European Song Contest has given rise to massive hits like 'Your kisses for me'- Brotherhood of Man(the UK, 1976), Hard Rock Hallelujah, Finland, 2006 and many more.

With the map of Eurovision's Greatest Hits, you can promptly select each country's most popular and successful European Song. They are ranked by percentage, depending on the maximum points they received along with a clipping of the song.

So, get back into your favorite time and listen to the songs of your choice without any hassle.

