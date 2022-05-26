Left Menu

Justin Timberlake's song catalog acquired by Hipgnosis

Comes Around.Merck Mercuriadis, CEO of Hipgnosis Song Management, said putting this deal together has been a complete labour of love for the four-year-old company.Justin Timberlake is not only one of the most influential artists of the last 20 years but hes also one of the greatest songwriters of all time.

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 26-05-2022 17:27 IST | Created: 26-05-2022 17:27 IST
Justin Timberlake's song catalog acquired by Hipgnosis
  • Country:
  • United States

Pop singer Justin Timberlake has sold a catalog of musical compositions written by him to Hipgnosis Song Management.

The company has bought 100 per cent of all of the Grammy winner's copyright and ownership. The deal also makes Hipgnosis entitled to the financial interests of the writer and publisher's share of public performance income, reported Variety.

Timberlake, who has sold over 150 million records in his career spanning two decades, is known for hit songs such as ''Bye Bye Bye'' as part of his stint with the boy band NSYNC, and solo numbers ''Cry Me a River'' and ''What Goes Around... Comes Around''.

Merck Mercuriadis, CEO of Hipgnosis Song Management, said putting this deal together has been a ''complete labour of love'' for the four-year-old company.

''Justin Timberlake is not only one of the most influential artists of the last 20 years but he's also one of the greatest songwriters of all time. His hit songs including Cry Me A River, Rock Your Body, SexyBack, My Love, What Goes Around . . . Comes Around, Suit & Tie, Mirrors and Can’t Stop The Feeling are amongst the most iconic of the period,'' Mercuriadis said.

Timberlake said he is looking forward to entering this next chapter in his life.

''I am excited to be partnering with Merck and Hipgnosis – he values artists and their creative work and has always been a strong supporter of songwriters and storytelling,'' the singer-songwriter added.

According to the agreement, Hipgnosis will also have the worldwide administration rights to Timberlake's compositions, subject to the remaining term of Universal Music's administration rights, which will expire in 2025. Further terms of the deal were not disclosed.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Tiger carcass found in UP's Bahraich

Tiger carcass found in UP's Bahraich

 India
2
An unusual, warped spiral galaxy dazzles in new Hubble image

An unusual, warped spiral galaxy dazzles in new Hubble image

Global
3
SpaceX's 25th cargo mission to ISS launching early next month: All you need to know

SpaceX's 25th cargo mission to ISS launching early next month: All you need ...

 Global
4
NASA delays launch of Psyche asteroid mission due to software issue

NASA delays launch of Psyche asteroid mission due to software issue

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022