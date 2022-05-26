Left Menu

Marathi actor Ketaki Chitale's bail plea rejected

PTI | Thane | Updated: 26-05-2022 19:38 IST | Created: 26-05-2022 19:38 IST
Marathi actor Ketaki Chitale's bail plea rejected

A magistrate's court here on Thursday rejected a bail application filed by Marathi TV and film actor Ketaki Chitale, arrested for allegedly sharing an `objectionable' post about NCP chief Sharad Pawar on social media.

She was arrested on May 15 after a case was registered against her under IPC sections 500 (defamation), 501 (printing or engraving defamatory matter) and 153A (promoting enmity between two groups on the basis of religion, caste, etc) at Kalwa police station here. After the expiry of her police custody on May 18, Chitale was remanded in judicial custody till June 1.

Dismissing her bail application, Judicial Magistrate First Class B H Parmar said the alleged offense was of serious nature, hence no relief can be granted.

Chitale is accused of sharing a Marathi verse -- apparently written by someone else -- which contained phrases like “hell is waiting” and “you hate Brahmins”, allegedly referring to Pawar whose party shares power in Maharashtra with the Shiv Sena and Congress. PTI COR KRK KRK

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Tiger carcass found in UP's Bahraich

Tiger carcass found in UP's Bahraich

 India
2
An unusual, warped spiral galaxy dazzles in new Hubble image

An unusual, warped spiral galaxy dazzles in new Hubble image

Global
3
(Updated) SpaceX's 25th cargo mission to ISS launching early next month: All you need to know

(Updated) SpaceX's 25th cargo mission to ISS launching early next month: All...

 Global
4
NASA delays launch of Psyche asteroid mission due to software issue

NASA delays launch of Psyche asteroid mission due to software issue

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022