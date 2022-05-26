Greater Noida teen held for sodomising 4-year-old neighbour
A 14-year-old boy in Uttar Pradeshs Greater Noida was held for allegedly sodomising a four-year-old neighbour, police officials said on Thursday.The child was playing outside his house on Wednesday evening when the teenager lured him into a building on the pretext of giving him a chocolate, the officials said.The families of both the children knew each other.
A 14-year-old boy in Uttar Pradesh's Greater Noida was held for allegedly sodomising a four-year-old neighbour, police officials said on Thursday.
The child was playing outside his house on Wednesday evening when the teenager lured him into a building on the pretext of giving him a chocolate, the officials said.
''The families of both the children knew each other. The parents of the child were also present outside the house when the incident took place but were unsuspecting of anything like this,'' an official from the local Surajpur police station said.
''Later, the parents of the child heard their son's scream and rushed inside the building to find him bleeding. Then they rushed him to a doctor after which the incident came to the fore and the police were alerted about it,'' the official said.
On the basis of a complaint by the four-year-old child's father, an FIR was lodged under Indian Penal Code section 377 (unnatural sex) and under provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and the teen held on Thursday, the police said.
Further legal proceedings to send the accused teenager to child correction home were being carried out, the police added.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
