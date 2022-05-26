Kevin Spacey facing sexual assault charges in UK

Oscar-winning Hollywood actor Kevin Spacey has been charged in the UK with four counts of sexual assault involving three men. According to Deadline, Rosemary Ainslie, head of the UK's Crown Prosecution Service Special Crime Division, in a statement said the charges follow an investigation by London's Metropolitan Police.

The criminal charges authorized against Spacey by the CPS include "one charge of causing a person to engage in penetrative sexual activity without consent." Originally, in 2017, he was accused of sexual harassment and unwanted advances by multiple people. In its statement, the Crown Prosecution Service said its assessment of any case "is not a finding of fact, which can only be made by a court, but rather an assessment of what it might be possible to prove to a court, in accordance with the Code for Crown Prosecutors."

Spacey worked as the artistic director of the Old Vic theatre in London's Lambeth neighbourhood from 2003 until 2015. The CPS and the Metropolitan Police in statements on Thursday cited offences that allegedly took place in London and Gloucestershire between March 2005 and April 2013, reported The Hollywood Reporter. He has won Oscars for his roles in 'The Usual Suspects' and 'American Beauty'. Spacey also earned 12 Emmy nominations, mostly for 'House of Cards'. His career has been derailed since the sexual assault and misconduct allegations against him emerged in 2017. (ANI)

