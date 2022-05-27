Left Menu

BTS V, BLACPINK Jennie return to social media on same day

Amid the dating rumours of BTS V and BLACPINK Jennie, the two returned to social media on the same day.

ANI | Seoul | Updated: 27-05-2022 07:48 IST | Created: 27-05-2022 07:48 IST
BTS V, BLACPINK Jennie return to social media on same day
BTS V and BLACPINK Jennie. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • South Korea

Seoul [South Korea], May 27 (ANI/Global Economic): Amid the dating rumours of BTS V and BLACPINK Jennie, the two returned to social media on the same day. V posted a black and white photo of himself on his personal Instagram. Just a few minutes ago, Jennie also shared two photos of BLACKPINK. It was the first social media update after their alleged dating rumours.

On May 22, one photo of a man and woman -allegedly V and JENNIE- sitting in a car and driving Jeju Island was posted on an online community. Some fans were convinced as Jennie and V shared photos of their Jeju trip on social media. Their agencies remain silent regarding the rumours. (ANI/Global Economic)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Listen to the eerie sound from this majestic spiral galaxy that resides nearly 70 million light-years away

Listen to the eerie sound from this majestic spiral galaxy that resides near...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Chile's ALMA seeks to double capacity in a decade after a slow re-opening; Ghana startup strives for greater African representation in cancer research and more

Science News Roundup: Chile's ALMA seeks to double capacity in a decade afte...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Chile's ALMA seeks to double capacity in a decade after a slow re-opening; Ghana startup strives for greater African representation in cancer research and more

Science News Roundup: Chile's ALMA seeks to double capacity in a decade afte...

 Global
4
NASA completes major components for Artemis III ICPS; will provide power to send astronauts to the Moon

NASA completes major components for Artemis III ICPS; will provide power to ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022