Lights, camera action! Genelia Deshmukh begins shooting for 'Trial Period'

Actor Genelia Deshmukh is on a roll. After finishing filming for 'Mister Mummy', she has now started working on a new project titled 'Trial Period'.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 27-05-2022 08:35 IST | Created: 27-05-2022 08:35 IST
Genelia Deshmukh (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
Actor Genelia Deshmukh is on a roll. After finishing filming for 'Mister Mummy', she has now started working on a new project titled 'Trial Period'. On Friday, Genelia took to Instagram Story and shared the update with her fans and followers.

She dropped a video from her car while heading to the sets. Alongside the clip, she penned a brief note expressing her excitement about shooting for her "fourth project" of the year.

"On my way to yet another new beginning -- new film 'Trial Period'. Fourth one this year..hell ya it feels good," she wrote. 'Trial Period' is being helmed by Aleya Sen. Manav Kaul is also a part of the film. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

