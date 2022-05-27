Left Menu

Priyanka Chopra to Ranveer Singh: Bollywood celebrities mourn demise of Ray Liotta

The demise of 'Goodfellas' star Ray Liotta has left everyone in deep shock.

The demise of 'Goodfellas' star Ray Liotta has left everyone in deep shock. Apart from fans and members of Hollywood, a slew of Bollywood celebrities have also expressed grief over the death of Ray Liotta.

Ranveer Singh took to Instagram Story and shared a picture of Ray. "1954-2022. #RayLiotta," he captioned the picture along with a broken heart emoji.

"Rest in peace goodfella..," Arjun Kapoor posted on Instagram Story. Priyanka Chopra reacted to the shocking news with broken heart emoji.

Ray 67, leaves behind a daughter, Karsen. He died in his sleep in the Dominican Republic, where he was shooting the film Dangerous Waters, The Hollywood Reporter reported. The actor played a memorable role as Ray Sinclair, the violent ex-convict husband of Melanie Griffith's character, in Jonathan Demme's Something Wild and as cop Matt Wozniak on the 2016-18 NBC cop drama Shades of Blue. (ANI)

