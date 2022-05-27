Left Menu

Laverne Cox honoured as first-ever trans Barbie doll

Ahead of her birthday, transgender actor and activist Laverne Cox has been recognised with her own Barbie.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 27-05-2022 10:42 IST | Created: 27-05-2022 10:42 IST
Laverne Cox honoured as first-ever trans Barbie doll
Laverne Cox (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Ahead of her birthday, transgender actor and activist Laverne Cox has been recognised with her own Barbie. Laverne's doll is dressed in a deep red tulle gown over a sparkling silver metallic bodysuit. It also has bright blonde, voluminous hair to mirror Cox's signature style.

In conversation with People, Laverne expressed her gratitude, hoping the new doll would help people "dream big". "I can't believe it. I love her outfit. What excites me most about her being out in the world is that trans young people can see her and maybe get to purchase her and play with her, and know that there's a Barbie made by Mattel, for the first time, in the likeness of a trans person," she said.

"I think in an environment where trans children have been used as a political football, when over 250 pieces of anti-trans legislation have been introduced in state legislatures all over the country in 2022 alone, and access to gender-affirming healthcare has been denied by policies signed into law in my home state of Alabama, in Arkansas and other states... That in this environment where trans kids are being attacked, that this can also be a celebration of transness, and also a space for them to dream, understand and be reminded that trans is beautiful," Laverne added. The Laverne Cox Barbie is available now at major retailers and MattelCreations.com, retailing for USD 39.99. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Listen to the eerie sound from this majestic spiral galaxy that resides nearly 70 million light-years away

Listen to the eerie sound from this majestic spiral galaxy that resides near...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Chile's ALMA seeks to double capacity in a decade after a slow re-opening; Ghana startup strives for greater African representation in cancer research and more

Science News Roundup: Chile's ALMA seeks to double capacity in a decade afte...

 Global
3
NASA completes major components for Artemis III ICPS; will provide power to send astronauts to the Moon

NASA completes major components for Artemis III ICPS; will provide power to ...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Chile's ALMA seeks to double capacity in a decade after a slow re-opening; Ghana startup strives for greater African representation in cancer research and more

Science News Roundup: Chile's ALMA seeks to double capacity in a decade afte...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022