Left Menu

Telugu teaser of Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt's 'Kesariya' unveiled

After enthralling the audience with the teaser of Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's Hindi song 'Kesariya' from 'Brahmastra', the makers, on Frida, unveiled shared a glimpse of the Telugu version.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 27-05-2022 12:22 IST | Created: 27-05-2022 12:22 IST
Telugu teaser of Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt's 'Kesariya' unveiled
Still from Kesariya song (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

After enthralling the audience with the teaser of Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's Hindi song 'Kesariya' from 'Brahmastra', the makers, on Frida, unveiled shared a glimpse of the Telugu version. The new teaser in Telugu is titled 'Kumkumala' and features a few seconds of additional footage in the beginning that the audience has not seen yet.

Sharing the link of the video, Alia took to Instagram and wrote, #Kesariya becomes #Kumkumala. Enjoy the teaser you have loved so much, in Telugu, with love and pride. Brahmastra Part One: Shiva comes to cinemas on September 9th." The Telugu version is sung by Sid Sriram. On the other hand, Arijit Singh has lent his vocals to the Hindi track.

In both the clips, Alia and Ranbir are seen romancing each other. The music video was shot in Varanasi in March. Apart from the newlyweds, Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy and Nagarjuna are also a part of Ayan Mukerji's directorial. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Listen to the eerie sound from this majestic spiral galaxy that resides nearly 70 million light-years away

Listen to the eerie sound from this majestic spiral galaxy that resides near...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Chile's ALMA seeks to double capacity in a decade after a slow re-opening; Ghana startup strives for greater African representation in cancer research and more

Science News Roundup: Chile's ALMA seeks to double capacity in a decade afte...

 Global
3
NASA completes major components for Artemis III ICPS; will provide power to send astronauts to the Moon

NASA completes major components for Artemis III ICPS; will provide power to ...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Chile's ALMA seeks to double capacity in a decade after a slow re-opening; Ghana startup strives for greater African representation in cancer research and more

Science News Roundup: Chile's ALMA seeks to double capacity in a decade afte...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022