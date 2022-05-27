Left Menu

Head constable found hanging at his quarters in Faridabad

A 37-year-old head constable was found hanging from the ceiling fan at his quarters in police line here, officials said on Friday.Tilak Raj was posted at the BPTP police station around 15 days ago, they said.The incident took place on Thursday. No suicide note was recovered from the spot, they said.Domestic discord is suspected to be the reason behind him taking this step, police said.

PTI | Faridabad | Updated: 27-05-2022 14:37 IST | Created: 27-05-2022 14:34 IST
A 37-year-old head constable was found hanging from the ceiling fan at his quarters in police line here, officials said on Friday.

Tilak Raj was posted at the BPTP police station around 15 days ago, they said.

The incident took place on Thursday. No suicide note was recovered from the spot, they said.

Domestic discord is suspected to be the reason behind him taking this step, police said. it was in late evening when the Raj committed suicide, police said.

His wife and children were not at home when the incident happened, they said.

Station House office of BPTP, Inspector Arjun Dhundhara said that he was doing his duty sincerely but suddenly he took the extreme step. His body was handed over to the family after post-mortem.''

