Check out Gauri Khan's coolest birthday wish for son AbRam

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan and interior designer Gauri Khan's son AbRam turned nine on Friday.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 27-05-2022 16:12 IST | Created: 27-05-2022 16:12 IST
Gauri Khan and her son AbRam (Image source: Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
Superstar Shah Rukh Khan and interior designer Gauri Khan's son AbRam turned nine on Friday. Wishing her little one on his birthday, Gauri took to Instagram and dropped a cute video of AbRam.

In the clip, he is seen flicking his hair while sitting on a quad bike. "Happy birthday," Gauri Khan simply captioned the post.

Gauri's birthday wish for AbRam has garnered a lot of likes and comments. "Adorable. Happy birthday," Shweta Bachchan commented.

"Happy birthday my cutie," Sanjay Kapoor's wife Maheep Kapoor wrote. The day is special for Shah Rukh and his family members for one more reason. Today, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) gave a clean chit to Aryan Khan, firstborn of SRK and Gauri, in the drugs-on-cruise case, in which he was arrested last year. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

