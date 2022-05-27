Musicians Vijay Prakash-Anuradha Palakurthi to headline concert celebrating India’s 75 years of Independence

Acclaimed singers Vijay Prakash and Anuradha Palakurthi will headline ''Nazraana'', a mega-music concert here, as part of the celebrations for 75 years of India's Independence.

The event is organised by Samarthanam Trust for the Disabled, the Indian Association of Greater Boston (IAGB) and Palakurthi's Juju Productions, in Worcester, Massachusetts.

Part of IAGB's celebration of India’s 75 years of Independence - Azadi Ka Amrit, the concert will take place at the Hanover Theatre and Conservatory for the Performing Arts in Worcester on August 20.

A band of 40 musicians from India, led by Kamlesh Bhadkamkar, will also be flying to the US for the event.

Prakash, an award-winning playback singer in the Indian cinema, said it's an honour to be associated with such ''wonderful minds and hearts'' for the concert. ''Samarthanam is doing transformational work by skilling, empowering and changing the differently-abled. I am also thrilled to be sharing the stage with Anuradha ji for a live concert for the first time – our earlier concert was online.

''Performing with the grand band of musicians from Mumbai led by Mr Kamlesh Bhadkamkar is the icing on the top. Boston music lovers – be prepared for a spectacular treat. I am looking forward to a great musical evening.'' Palakurthi, a renowned Indian-American singer and the winner of Radio Mirchi Award, said she is looking forward to collaborating with Prakash, one of her favourite vocalists.

“Vijay Prakash is easily the favorite singer of the Palakurthi family, led by my mother-in-law who watches every one of his TV shows. Working with Kamlesh’s team- the best from Bollywood - and on a concert of this magnitude will be a very special treat for me and will mesmerize the audience,'' the singer said.

Samarthanam USA's President Dr Varavani Dwarki urged people to come for the concert and put their contribution to ''greater purpose''.

''We are looking forward to the generosity of our well-wishers to reach this milestone earlier. The event will entertain you and put your contributions to greater purpose,'' he said.

Vaishali Gade, the President of IAGB Boston said they want to celebrate 75 years of India's independence in a ''bigger'' and ''grander'' way.

“Since 1962 our organization has hoisted the Indian flag in Boston on Independence and Republic days. The landmark celebration of 75 years warranted a bigger splash, a grander celebration of India’s cultural diversity and its unique alignment with American values,'' she said.

Tickets for the concert will be available from June 7 at www. Sulekha.com/Nazraana22.

