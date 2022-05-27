Left Menu

Mumbai: Film producer Boney Kapoor's credit card used for transactions worth Rs 3.82 lakh; cops begin probe

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 27-05-2022 16:20 IST | Created: 27-05-2022 16:20 IST
An aide of top film producer Boney Kapoor has filed a complaint against an unidentified person after the latter's credit card was fraudulently used to carry out transactions totalling Rs 3.82 lakh, a Mumbai police official said on Friday.

As per the complaint, which was filed in Amboli police station on Wednesday under provisions of the IPC and Information Technology Act, the accused has used the credit card to carry out five online transactions on February 9 by obtaining Kapoor's details and password, he said.

Kapoor found out about the fraud when an executive from his bank called up for credit card bill payment on March 30, the complainant has told police.

A probe has begun and efforts are on to nab the accused, the Amboli police station official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

