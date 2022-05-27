Left Menu

Ganpati festival made invaluable contribution to national politics: President Kovind

The president was speaking at the 125th celebration of Smt Laxmibai Dagaduseth Halwai Datta Mandir Trust in Pune city of Maharashtra.Dagadusheth, the founder of Dagadusheth Ganpati Temple and Datta Temple, was closely associated with freedom fighter Lokmanya Tilak in celebrating Ganpati festival, Kovind said.

PTI | Pune | Updated: 27-05-2022 16:21 IST | Created: 27-05-2022 16:21 IST
Ganpati festival made invaluable contribution to national politics: President Kovind
  • Country:
  • India

President Ram Nath Kovind on Friday said the Ganesh festival has made invaluable contribution to national politics and emerged as a source of nationalism and social harmony during the British rule. The president was speaking at the 125th celebration of Smt Laxmibai Dagaduseth Halwai Datta Mandir Trust in Pune city of Maharashtra.

Dagadusheth, the founder of Dagadusheth Ganpati Temple and Datta Temple, was closely associated with freedom fighter Lokmanya Tilak in celebrating Ganpati festival, Kovind said. ''The Ganpati temple and Datta temple have given a new energy to the city. Apart from being the founder of Ganpati temple, Dagadusheth was also closely associated with Lokmanya Tilak in celebrating Ganpati festival. The festival has made an invaluable contribution to our national politics. It had emerged as a source of nationalism and social harmony against the British rule,'' the president said.

Kovind in his address said that Pune had been home to several prominent personalities, who contributed to the country.

Pune was the first place to have schools for girls, while the first woman doctor from the country Anandibai Joshi also belonged to the city and former president Pratibha Patil was also from the region, he said.

Talking about his recent visit to Jamaica, Kovind said, ''To respect Indian values, a road in Jamaican capital Kingston was named after Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar. I inaugurated Ambedkar Avenue there during my recent visit.'' PTI COR ARU NP NP

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Listen to the eerie sound from this majestic spiral galaxy that resides nearly 70 million light-years away

Listen to the eerie sound from this majestic spiral galaxy that resides near...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Bacteria with antibiotic-resistant genes discovered in Antarctica, scientists say; Breakthrough infections may be less contagious; vaccine protection wanes faster in cancer patients and more

Science News Roundup: Bacteria with antibiotic-resistant genes discovered in...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Chile's ALMA seeks to double capacity in a decade after a slow re-opening; Ghana startup strives for greater African representation in cancer research and more

Science News Roundup: Chile's ALMA seeks to double capacity in a decade afte...

 Global
4
NASA completes major components for Artemis III ICPS; will provide power to send astronauts to the Moon

NASA completes major components for Artemis III ICPS; will provide power to ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022