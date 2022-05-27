Left Menu

Alia Bhatt reacts to viral video of husband Ranbir Kapoor, calls it a 'Full Vibe'

Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt recently reacted to a viral video featuring husband Ranbir Kapoor with a cute toddler on social media.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 27-05-2022 18:44 IST | Created: 27-05-2022 18:44 IST
Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt recently reacted to a viral video featuring husband Ranbir Kapoor with a cute toddler on social media. On Friday, the 29-year-old actor took her Instagram handle and shared a video via her IG story with her reaction. She wrote on her IG story, "Okay! This video is a full vibe "with a crying emoticon.

In the video, actor Ranbir Kapoor could be seen giving a peck on the baby's head while playing with him. Both of them could be seen smiling for the camera in a playful manner. The video shared by Alia was posted by a fan account of Ranbir Kapoor. Also, the video has been widely shared by the fans of Alia and Ranbir on the social media and eventually caught the attention of Alia.

The 'Raazi' actor, who recently got hitched to actor Ranbir Kapoor, is busy shooting for her Hollywood Debut alongside Gal Gadot. She will next be seen in Karan Johar's 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani', co-starring Ranveer Singh, and 'Brahmastra', co-starring her husband, Ranbir Kapoor. Alia will also be marking her debut as a producer soon with her upcoming flick 'Darlings'. (ANI)

