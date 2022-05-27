Man stabs mother-in-law to death, injures wife; arrested

A man allegedly stabbed his mother-in-law to death and injured his wife following an argument here. He was arrested on Friday, police said.

They identified the deceased as Reshma (50) and her injured daughter as Baby.

A quarrel broke out between accused Nasim and his wife Baby at their residence on Thursday evening. Later, they arrived at Reshma's house where another altercation broke out.

In a fit of anger, Nasim attacked Baby with a knife.

''When Reshma tried to save her daughter, Nasim attacked her too. She was rushed to a hospital in Lucknow where she succumbed to her injuries today,'' Circle Officer (CO) Lakshmikant Gautam said.

Baby is battling for her life in the hospital, he added.

Apart from Nasim, two of his family members, who were present at the spot during the incident, were also arrested, he said. PTI CORR CDN CJ CJ

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)