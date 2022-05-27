Lalat M Patnaik to get Dharmapada Award

Eminent painter Lalat Mohan Patnaik will get the Dharmapada Award for the year 2021, Odisha Lalit Kala Akademi announced on Friday.

The Dharmapada Award is the highest honour given to an individual for lifetime achievement and contribution to visual art and sculpture, it said.

The Akademi also announced the names of five noted personalities for special felicitations. They are Jyotirmayee Mohanty, Baladev Maharatha, Panchanan Sur, Durga Charan Panda and Debendra Mishra.

Dharmapada Award carries a purse of Rs 5 lakh, a citation and a shawl. The special awardees will each be felicitated with Rs 1 lakh cash and a citation, the Akademi said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)