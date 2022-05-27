Group of men molests 21-yr-old, record her video; 2 held

A 21-year-old woman was allegedly molested by a group of men at her house in Bilaspur area here. They also recorded her video while she was bathing, police said on Friday.

An FIR has been registered at Bilaspur police station and two suspects from the neighbourhood have been nabbed, they said.

The woman, in her complaint, said she was a native of Haryana's Bhiwani district. She works at a private firm here and lives at a rented accommodation in a village nearby.

''Late on Thursday, I was in my room where five youth living in the neighbourhood came over. They requested to celebrate their friend's birthday in my room. At first I refused, but later allowed them. During the celebration, I got a call and went outside to talk. After coming back, I went for a bath. During this, they not only made my video but also molested me, and when I raised an alarm, they fled from the spot,'' the victim said in her complaint.

An FIR has been registered against five people under Sections 354-A (molestation) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code at Bilaspur police station.

''We have rounded up two accused who work as painters. We are questioning them and others will be nabbed soon,'' inspector Ajay Malik, SHO of Bilaspur police station, said.

