Left Menu

'War Pony' poodle fetches Palm Dog prize at Cannes

Film buffs have to wait until Saturday for the Cannes Film Festival's top prize, the Palme d'Or, but the real scene-stealers get their awards a day earlier – at the annual Palm Dog ceremony. Britney, a standard poodle who stars in Riley Keough's directorial debut "War Pony", was crowned top dog this year, snagging the coveted gilded collar prize.

Reuters | Updated: 27-05-2022 22:59 IST | Created: 27-05-2022 22:59 IST
'War Pony' poodle fetches Palm Dog prize at Cannes

Film buffs have to wait until Saturday for the Cannes Film Festival's top prize, the Palme d'Or, but the real scene-stealers get their awards a day earlier – at the annual Palm Dog ceremony.

Britney, a standard poodle who stars in Riley Keough's directorial debut "War Pony", was crowned top dog this year, snagging the coveted gilded collar prize. Britney, who plays a well-loved character called Beast, was unable to attend the ceremony, but two elaborately-coiffed poodles stood in to receive her prize.

Keough and co-director Gina Gammell accepted the award via pre-recorded video, saying they were "so honoured". Dogs of all shapes and sizes – including a number of seasoned veterans of the popular event – flocked to the beach along the palm tree-lined Croisette in the southern French city to take in the ceremony, greeting fellow furry-haired friends with wagging tales and nose bumps, and breaking out into rounds of barking when the audience clapped.

Founded in 2001 by film journalist Toby Rose, the Palm Dog award honours to top dogs on the screen, with categories including jury prize and the so-called "Palm DogManitarian", celebrating the bond between people and their canine companions. This year's dogmanitarian was Patron, a Jack Russell terrier in Kyiv who detects bombs with his nose.

Patron, who was also honoured with a medal by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy earlier this month, was unable to travel to Cannes for his Palm Dog collar. Luckily, lookalike Opium was on hand to accept the award in his place. A new award was added this year, the Elvis Palm Hound Dog – a nod to Baz Luhrmann's "Elvis" biopic, a top festival draw. It went to Titane, a sharp-muzzled mutt with pointy ears.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Bacteria with antibiotic-resistant genes discovered in Antarctica, scientists say; Breakthrough infections may be less contagious; vaccine protection wanes faster in cancer patients and more

Science News Roundup: Bacteria with antibiotic-resistant genes discovered in...

 Global
2
11 injured, 15 motorcycles damaged in clash between two families in MP's Mhow; heavy police force deployed

11 injured, 15 motorcycles damaged in clash between two families in MP's Mho...

 India
3
Mars rover mission suspended because of Ukraine war – here’s what we’re hoping for next

Mars rover mission suspended because of Ukraine war – here’s what we’re hopi...

 United Kingdom
4
Health News Roundup: Canada reports 10 new cases of monkeypox, including the first in Ontario; Cancer treatments may benefit from lessons of pandemic set-backs -AstraZeneca executive and more

Health News Roundup: Canada reports 10 new cases of monkeypox, including the...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022