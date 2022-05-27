Left Menu

Haryana Police busts extortion gang in Panchkula, ASI among 3 held

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 27-05-2022 23:03 IST | Created: 27-05-2022 23:03 IST
The Haryana Police on Friday said it has busted an extortion gang in Panchkula district with the arrest of three people, including an assistant sub-inspector.

The gang used to trap their targets in the name of loans and extort money from them by threatening to implicate them in false cases, Panchkula Commissioner of Police Hanif Qureshi said in an official release.

The accused have been identified as Anil Bhalla, Narendra Khillan, residents of Panchkula and an ASI Gurmez Singh, Incharge of Police Post, Sector-2, Panchkula.

Akash Bhalla, another member of the gang, is absconding.

In a complaint, Sanjeev Garg, a Panchkula resident, said Anil Bhalla had taken Rs 45 lakh from him as loan.

When the complainant demanded his money back, Anil Bhalla allegedly threatened to kill him and also get him implicated in some false case.

Probe revealed that the accused, in connivance with the police personnel, filed a false case against the complainant and demanded money from him.

Qureshi said there have been several complaints against Bhalla in different cases.

Bhalla, who works as a financer, used to blackmail gullible people by getting them to sign blank papers in the name of loans and usurp their property by threatening to implicate them in false cases, said police. PTI CHS VSD CK

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

