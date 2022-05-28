Entertainment News Roundup: Bollywood superstar Khan's son cleared in high-profile drugs case; Jurors start deliberations in Depp, Heard defamation case and more

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

UK prosecutors authorise charges against actor Kevin Spacey for sex crimes

Britain's Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) has authorised charges against Oscar-winning actor Kevin Spacey for sex offences including assaults on three men following an investigation by police in London, said on Thursday. Police said the alleged offences had taken place between March 2005 and April 2013, with four incidents taking place in the capital and one in Gloucestershire. They involved one man who is now in his 40s and two men now in their 30s.

Super Trouper: ABBA returns to stage as virtual avatars for London gigs

Performing their much-loved hits like "Mamma Mia!" and "Dancing Queen", Swedish supergroup ABBA returned to the stage on Thursday, albeit as digital avatars, for a new London concert residency. The band - Bjorn Ulvaeus, Benny Andersson, Agnetha Faltskog and Anni-Frid Lyngstad - have been brought to virtual life as digital versions of themselves from their 1970s heyday, thanks to motion-capture technology. Their last performance together was some 40 years ago.

Jurors start deliberations in Depp, Heard defamation case

Jurors began deliberating the dueling defamation claims from actors Johnny Depp and Amber Heard on Friday after six weeks of conflicting testimony about the former Hollywood couple's troubled, short-lived marriage. Depp, the 58-year-old "Pirates of the Caribbean" star, sued ex-wife Heard in Virginia for $50 million and argued that she defamed him when she called herself "a public figure representing domestic abuse" in an opinion piece she wrote.

Factbox-Key moments in the Johnny Depp and Amber Heard defamation trial

Actors Johnny Depp and Amber Heard are suing each other for defamation, each claiming they were abused before and during their roughly two-year marriage. The jury is expected to begin deliberations on Friday after each side delivers their closing arguments.

Bollywood superstar Khan's son cleared in high-profile drugs case

Indian authorities have dropped a case against the son of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan who was arrested during a raid on a cruise ship last year on suspicion of having drugs on him. India's main drug law enforcement agency, the Narcotics Control Board (NCB), said on Friday it was dropping the case against Aryan Khan, 24, and five others due to a lack of "sufficient evidence", while pressing charges against 14 others.

'The Worst Ones' wins 'Certain Regard' competition at Cannes

A film set in the working class suburbs of the northern French city Boulogne-sur-Mer won the top prize in the "Un Certain Regard" competition at the Cannes Film Festival on Friday. "The Worst Ones," directed by Lise Akoka and Romane Gueret, explores the challenges of street casting, telling the story of a community's reaction to the arrival of a film crew.

The dinosaurs are back in 'Jurassic World' finale

Casts old and new return for more dinosaur misadventures in "Jurassic World Dominion", in a final outing concluding the second trilogy of films in the popular franchise. The movie is set four years after the destruction of the remote island of Isla Nubar, and dinosaurs roam the entire world, living and hunting among humans.

Kore-eda brings Korean road trip drama to Cannes with 'Broker'

Acclaimed Japanese director Hirokazu Kore-eda collaborated with an all-star Korean cast for his story of three crooks and a baby in "Broker" , which premiered Thursday at the Cannes Film Festival in southern France. Song Kang-ho, known for his role in Oscar-winning black comedy "Parasite", plays one of a duo of crooks who steal an abandoned infant from a church's 'baby box', intending to sell it on the black market.

'Goodfellas' actor Ray Liotta dies

American actor Ray Liotta, 67, who starred in the 1990 blockbuster crime film "Goodfellas," died in his sleep on Thursday in the Dominican Republic, the Dominican Republic General Directorate of Cinema confirmed to Reuters. Liotta died in bed at a hotel where he was staying with his fiancée Jacy Nittolo while filming "Dangerous Waters," said his publicist Jennifer Allen. He had a leading role in the film about a sailing holiday that goes awry when family secrets are revealed.

Movie stocks take off as 'Top Gun' sequel hits screens

U.S. cinema stocks took off on Friday amid soaring expectations for the Memorial Day weekend debut of the sequel to the Tom Cruise blockbuster, "Top Gun". Cinemark Holdings, AMC Entertainment Holdings and Imax Corp each rallied more than 6% as "Top Gun: Maverick" debuted in cinemas, with box office analysts projecting the Paramount film will be one of the biggest box office hits of the summer.

(With inputs from agencies.)