Left Menu

Matthew Morrison no longer a judge on Fox's 'So You Think You Can Dance'

Matthew Morrison, who joined JoJo Siwa as a new judge on the hit dance competition series, Fox's 'So You Think You Can Dance' in April, is leaving the show after failing to follow production rules. The announcement comes a week after the start of Season 17 of the show.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 28-05-2022 11:06 IST | Created: 28-05-2022 11:06 IST
Matthew Morrison no longer a judge on Fox's 'So You Think You Can Dance'
Matthew Morrison, JoJo Siwa, Stephen "tWitch" Boss. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Matthew Morrison, who joined JoJo Siwa as a new judge on the hit dance competition series, Fox's 'So You Think You Can Dance' in April, is leaving the show after failing to follow production rules. The announcement comes a week after the start of Season 17 of the show. "Having the opportunity to be a judge on 'So You Think You Can Dance' was an incredible honour for me. Therefore, it is my deepest regret to inform you that I will be leaving the show," Morrison in a statement said, as reported by Deadline.

He then added, "After filming the audition rounds for the show and completing the selection of the 12 finalists, I did not follow competition production protocols, preventing me from being able to judge the competition fairly. I cannot apologize enough to all involved and I will be watching alongside you all on what I know will be one of the best seasons yet." According to Deadline, a new judge will be announced soon to join Siwa and Stephen "tWitch'" Boss on the panel for the next round of competition episodes, which will begin on June 15. Morrison appears in four episodes that have been taped ahead of time.

Cat Deeley hosts the long-running series, which showcases talented dancers ages 18 to 30 in a variety of dance disciplines, including contemporary, tap, hip-hop, ballroom, animation, and breaking. Industrial Media's 19 Entertainment and MRC are collaborating on the project. Along with co-creator Lythgoe, Jeff Thacker, Eli Holzman, and Aaron Saidman, Rosie Seitchik will serve as showrunner and executive producer. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Bacteria with antibiotic-resistant genes discovered in Antarctica, scientists say; Breakthrough infections may be less contagious; vaccine protection wanes faster in cancer patients and more

Science News Roundup: Bacteria with antibiotic-resistant genes discovered in...

 Global
2
11 injured, 15 motorcycles damaged in clash between two families in MP's Mhow; heavy police force deployed

11 injured, 15 motorcycles damaged in clash between two families in MP's Mho...

 India
3
Mars rover mission suspended because of Ukraine war – here’s what we’re hoping for next

Mars rover mission suspended because of Ukraine war – here’s what we’re hopi...

 United Kingdom
4
Health News Roundup: Canada reports 10 new cases of monkeypox, including the first in Ontario; Cancer treatments may benefit from lessons of pandemic set-backs -AstraZeneca executive and more

Health News Roundup: Canada reports 10 new cases of monkeypox, including the...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022