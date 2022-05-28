Left Menu

Elon Musk 'hopes' Amber Heard and Johnny Depp 'move on,' says they're 'incredible'

With every passing day, the noise around Johnny Depp and Amber Heard's trial is growing more than ever.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 28-05-2022 14:48 IST | Created: 28-05-2022 14:48 IST
Elon Musk 'hopes' Amber Heard and Johnny Depp 'move on,' says they're 'incredible'
Image source: Twitter. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

With every passing day, the noise around Johnny Depp and Amber Heard's trial is growing more than ever. The recent development comes just the day before the jury is to begin deliberations in the defamation case. Elon Musk, Tesla CEO and Amber Heard's ex-boyfriend took to Twitter, saying he hopes 'they move on' and that both the celebrities are 'incredible' at 'their best.'

Responding to a tweet on Johnny Depp and Amber Heard's trial, Elon said, "I hope they both move on. At their best, they are each incredible." Elon Musk and Amber Heard had been in a brief relationship after the split from Johnny Depp. Musk and Heard split in 2017 after a year of dating. However, the couple rekindled their love in 2018 but gave up on each other after a few months.

On the contrary, the Pirates of the Caribbean Star had another version. He claimed in a lawsuit that Heard and Musk had begun dating "within a month after marriage" in February 2015. In 2018, Depp filed a lawsuit against Heard for her opinion piece in the Washington Post about her becoming a victim of domestic violence. Although she never mentioned Depp, the actor's lawyers claim it damaged his career and reputation. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Bacteria with antibiotic-resistant genes discovered in Antarctica, scientists say; Breakthrough infections may be less contagious; vaccine protection wanes faster in cancer patients and more

Science News Roundup: Bacteria with antibiotic-resistant genes discovered in...

 Global
2
11 injured, 15 motorcycles damaged in clash between two families in MP's Mhow; heavy police force deployed

11 injured, 15 motorcycles damaged in clash between two families in MP's Mho...

 India
3
Mars rover mission suspended because of Ukraine war – here’s what we’re hoping for next

Mars rover mission suspended because of Ukraine war – here’s what we’re hopi...

 United Kingdom
4
Health News Roundup: Canada reports 10 new cases of monkeypox, including the first in Ontario; Cancer treatments may benefit from lessons of pandemic set-backs -AstraZeneca executive and more

Health News Roundup: Canada reports 10 new cases of monkeypox, including the...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022