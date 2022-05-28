Elon Musk 'hopes' Amber Heard and Johnny Depp 'move on,' says they're 'incredible'
With every passing day, the noise around Johnny Depp and Amber Heard's trial is growing more than ever.
- Country:
- United States
With every passing day, the noise around Johnny Depp and Amber Heard's trial is growing more than ever. The recent development comes just the day before the jury is to begin deliberations in the defamation case. Elon Musk, Tesla CEO and Amber Heard's ex-boyfriend took to Twitter, saying he hopes 'they move on' and that both the celebrities are 'incredible' at 'their best.'
Responding to a tweet on Johnny Depp and Amber Heard's trial, Elon said, "I hope they both move on. At their best, they are each incredible." Elon Musk and Amber Heard had been in a brief relationship after the split from Johnny Depp. Musk and Heard split in 2017 after a year of dating. However, the couple rekindled their love in 2018 but gave up on each other after a few months.
On the contrary, the Pirates of the Caribbean Star had another version. He claimed in a lawsuit that Heard and Musk had begun dating "within a month after marriage" in February 2015. In 2018, Depp filed a lawsuit against Heard for her opinion piece in the Washington Post about her becoming a victim of domestic violence. Although she never mentioned Depp, the actor's lawyers claim it damaged his career and reputation. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Elon Musk
- Johnny
- Heard
- Elon
- Depp
- Amber Heard's
- Johnny Depp
- Amber Heard
- Washington Post
ALSO READ
Tesla, Twitter shares drop as Elon Musk's legal issues grow
Most of recovered by ED cash belongs to IAS Pooja Singhal, says her chartered accountant
Elon Musk says Twitter deal 'temporarily on hold'
Elon Musk tweets that his $44B deal to buy Twitter “temporarily on hold” pending new details on spam accounts, reports AP.
Twitter deal on hold due to calculation of fake accounts: Elon Musk