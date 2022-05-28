Left Menu

Savarkar's scientific thinking and nationalism are inspiration: Uddhav Thackeray

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 28-05-2022 16:26 IST | Created: 28-05-2022 16:26 IST
Savarkar's scientific thinking and nationalism are inspiration: Uddhav Thackeray
Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Saturday said that freedom fighter Vinayak Damodar Savarkar's ''scientific thinking'' and ''staunch nationalism'' continue to be an inspiration for the country.

Paying tributes to the Hindutva ideologue on his 139th birth anniversary, Thackeray said Savarkar was a multi-faceted personality. ''He was a litterateur, a powerful orator, a good organizer who waged a war against British rule. His scientific thinking and staunch nationalism are an inspiration,'' the chief minister was quoted as saying in an official release.

Thackeray also garlanded a portrait of Savarkar at `Varsha', his official residence here, the release added.

