I&B minister lauds Shaunak Sen for Cannes award

Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur on Saturday congratulated filmmaker Shaunak Sen for winning the 2022 L’Oeil d’Or (Golden Eye) for the best documentary at the 75th Cannes Film Festival. “Congratulations to Indian filmmaker Shaunak Sen for the conferment of 'L'Oeil d'Or' award for his documentary 'All That Breathes' at Cannes Film Festival. I am sure, this will inspire other Indian documentary makers to make it big on the world stage,” he tweeted. ''All That Breathes'' is about two Delhi brothers Nadeem and Saud who, amid the city's worsening air and deteriorating social fabric, devote their lives to saving migratory black kites that are at the mercy of mankind's unthinking ways. The film was screened as part of the festival's Special Screenings line-up.

The award was announced by a jury chaired by veteran Polish filmmaker Agnieszka Holland.

Sen's win is India's second in Cannes in two years. In 2021, Payal Kapadia's ''A Night of Knowing Nothing'', which played in the parallel Semaine de la Critique (Cannes Critics' Week), took home the L'Oeil d'Or. PTI SKU SRY

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)