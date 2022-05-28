Left Menu

Two held for murder of teenage girl in UP's Bhadohi

The following day, her family members lodged a missing complaint.Police recovered the girls body from a well on May 27.

PTI | Bhadohi | Updated: 28-05-2022 23:53 IST | Created: 28-05-2022 23:53 IST
Two held for murder of teenage girl in UP's Bhadohi
  • Country:
  • India

Two men have been arrested in connection with the murder of a 16-year-old girl in this district, police said on Saturday.

Superintendent of Police Anil Kumar said the arrests were made on the basis of complaint lodged by the father of the deceased.

The arrested accused were identified as Vishnu Kahar and Pradeep Swarnkar.

According to the police complaint, the duo knew the minor and were involved in her murder.

The said the girl left her home to attend the nature's call on the night of May 14. The following day, her family members lodged a missing complaint.

Police recovered the girl's body from a well on May 27. The body was found with hands tied and inside a sack.

The matter is being investigated and the motive behind the incident is yet to be ascertained, they said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA's tiny Mars helicopter captures video of record-breaking 25th flight: Watch it here

NASA's tiny Mars helicopter captures video of record-breaking 25th flight: W...

 Global
2
Hit or miss? Here's what NASA has to say about May 30-31 meteor shower

Hit or miss? Here's what NASA has to say about May 30-31 meteor shower

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: China pig breeders go high-tech in self-sufficiency push; French officials to use orcas sounds to guide lost killer whale back to sea and more

Science News Roundup: China pig breeders go high-tech in self-sufficiency pu...

 Global
4
Tesla in India: Elon Musk says 'no plant where sell (of imported cars) not allowed'

Tesla in India: Elon Musk says 'no plant where sell (of imported cars) not a...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022