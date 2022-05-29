'Triangle of Sadness' wins Cannes Film Festival's Palme d'Or
"Triangle of Sadness" , a film by Swedish director Ruben Ostlund, won the Palme d'Or for Best Picture at the Cannes Film Festival on Saturday, the festival announced.
The film festival kicked into full swing for its 75th anniversary edition, returning to its traditional calendar following two years of pandemic disruptions.
