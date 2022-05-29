Alexis Bledel announces exit from 'The Handmaid's Tale'

Alexis Bledel will not return for the fifth season of ''The Handmaid's Tale''.

The actor has played the key character of Emily/Ofglen on the critically acclaimed Hulu drama since its first season premiered in 2017.

Created by Bruce Miller, the series is based on Margaret Atwood's iconic dystopian novel of the same name.

''After much thought, I felt I had to step away from 'The Handmaid's Tale' at this time. I am forever grateful to Bruce Miller for writing such truthful and resonant scenes for Emily, and to Hulu, MGM, the cast, and crew for their support,'' Bledel said in a statement to Variety.

The actor, also known for shows such as ''Gilmore Girls'', ''Mad Men'', and ''The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants'' films, won an Emmy for her role as Emily, an escaped handmaid and refugee in Canada who was known as Ofglen when she was still under the rule of the totalitarian, theonomic government of Gilead.

Bledel's Emily was last seen in the fourth season finale of ''The Handmaid's Tale'', during which her character joins forces with June, played by series lead Elisabeth Moss, and other former handmaids to get revenge on Gilead.

The makers are yet to announce the fifth season premiere date of the multiple award-winning shows.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)