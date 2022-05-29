'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' crosses Rs 100 cr at box office
- Country:
- India
Horror comedy ''Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2'', starring Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani, has minted more than Rs 100 crore at the domestic box office, the makers said on Sunday.
A sequel to Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan-starrer 2007 psychological horror comedy of the same name, ''Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2'' released on May 20 to positive word of mouth and had an impressive weekend collection of more than Rs 55 crore.
The Anees Bazmee directorial minted Rs 11.35 crore on its second Saturday, taking the film's total to Rs 109.92 crore, the makers said in a press note.
Produced by Bhushan Kumar and Murad Khetani, ''Bhool Bhulaiya 2'' also features Tabu. The film has become the third Hindi movie of the year to have crossed the 100 crore mark after Alia Bhatt-starrer ''Gangubai Kathiawadi'' (Rs 129 crore) and ''The Kashmir Files'' (Rs 252 crore).
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Raut bats for 'one country, one language', says Hindi is spoken across India and has acceptability
Tamil Nadu Guv rejects claims of imposition of Hindi, backs National Education Policy
Hindi film celebs pay tributes to 'one of the cricket's finest' Andrew Symonds
UP's ex-deputy CM flays TN minister for linking Hindi-speaking people to 'pani-puri' sellers
Hindi not thrust in JIPMER or in Puducherry UT: L-G Tamilisai