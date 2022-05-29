Check out this video of Varun Dhawan striking 'The Punjaabban' song hook step with his father David Dhawan

Actor Varun Dhawan has surely made Sunday special for his fans. Taking to Instagram, Varun dropped a video with his father and filmmaker David Dhawan.

In the clip, the father-son duo is seen striking 'The Punjaabban' song hook step from Varun's upcoming film 'Jug Jugg Jeeyo'. "Enjoyed doing the #famstep with my dad. Since the wedding banger #naachpunjaabban is out now send your reels with your families or loved ones #jugjuggjeeyo," Varun captioned the post.

Varun and his father's video has left fans in awe of their cuteness. "Aww so cute," a social media user commented.

"How adorable," another one wrote. 'Jug Jugg Jeeyo' is helmed by Raj Mehta. Anil Kapoor, Kiara Advani, Neetu Kapoor and Maniesh Paul are also a part of the family drama, which is scheduled to release in theatres on June 24. (ANI)

