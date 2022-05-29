Left Menu

Check out this video of Varun Dhawan striking 'The Punjaabban' song hook step with his father David Dhawan

Actor Varun Dhawan has surely made Sunday special for his fans.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 29-05-2022 14:20 IST | Created: 29-05-2022 14:20 IST
Check out this video of Varun Dhawan striking 'The Punjaabban' song hook step with his father David Dhawan
Varun Dhawan and his father (Image source: Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Actor Varun Dhawan has surely made Sunday special for his fans. Taking to Instagram, Varun dropped a video with his father and filmmaker David Dhawan.

In the clip, the father-son duo is seen striking 'The Punjaabban' song hook step from Varun's upcoming film 'Jug Jugg Jeeyo'. "Enjoyed doing the #famstep with my dad. Since the wedding banger #naachpunjaabban is out now send your reels with your families or loved ones #jugjuggjeeyo," Varun captioned the post.

Varun and his father's video has left fans in awe of their cuteness. "Aww so cute," a social media user commented.

"How adorable," another one wrote. 'Jug Jugg Jeeyo' is helmed by Raj Mehta. Anil Kapoor, Kiara Advani, Neetu Kapoor and Maniesh Paul are also a part of the family drama, which is scheduled to release in theatres on June 24. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA's tiny Mars helicopter captures video of record-breaking 25th flight: Watch it here

NASA's tiny Mars helicopter captures video of record-breaking 25th flight: W...

 Global
2
Hit or miss? Here's what NASA has to say about May 30-31 meteor shower

Hit or miss? Here's what NASA has to say about May 30-31 meteor shower

 Global
3
Tesla in India: Elon Musk says 'no plant where sell (of imported cars) not allowed'

Tesla in India: Elon Musk says 'no plant where sell (of imported cars) not a...

 United States
4
Low glycemic index diet promotes healthier body shape in heart patients, finds study

Low glycemic index diet promotes healthier body shape in heart patients, fi...

 Belgium

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022