J-K LG meets family of TV artiste killed by militants

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 29-05-2022 15:35 IST | Created: 29-05-2022 15:33 IST
J&K Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha. Image Credit: ANI
Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Sunday met the family members of TV artiste Amreen Bhat who was killed by militants last week and assured them of all possible assistance.

Bhat, who was also an emerging social media starlet, was shot dead and her 10-year-old nephew injured by three Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) militants at her home in Budgam district's Chadoora on May 25.

''Met the family members of Amreen Bhat at their residence at Budgam. She was a strong-willed woman and a pillar of support to her family,'' Sinha tweeted.

He said the administration will provide every possible assistance and support to the family.

''We shall forever remember Amreen's indomitable spirit,'' he added.

Two of the militants behind Bhat's killing were gunned down in an encounter with security forces that broke out in the Aganhanzipora locality in Pulwama district's Awantipora area on May 26.

