Toshniwal loses in semifinals of Austrian Open International series
- Country:
- India
India's Smit Toshniwal suffered a straight-game loss in the women's singles semi-finals after an impressive week at the Austrian Open International series in Graz on Sunday. Sixth seed Toshniwal, who had reached the finals of Odisha Super 100 and Slovenia International, lost 13-21 11-21 to top seed Wen-Chi Hsu of Chinese Taipei in 28 minutes.
The 21-year-old from Nasik, who trains at Chetan Anand Badminton Academy in Hyderabad, had defeated compatriot Keyura Mopati in the quarterfinals.
In the earlier rounds, she had beaten Indonesia's Mutiara Ayu Pusapitasari and England's Estelle Van Leeuwen.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
2 more cases of monkeypox virus confirmed in England
Cricket-England bowling woes deepen as Mahmood sidelined for season
Health News Roundup: Britain delays ban on promotion of high-sugar foods; Two more cases of monkeypox infection reported in England and nmore
Indian-origin academic appointed to Bank of England's monetary panel
England detects four more cases of monkeypox infection