Left Menu

‘Mobile telephony service started on Kedarnath trek route’

With a huge number of pilgrims coming this year on Char Dham Yatra, Jio has expanded its network on the Kedarnath trek route to give a superior mobile connectivity experience to devotees, the statement by Reliance Jio said. After a gap of two years during which the yatra was interrupted due to the Covid pandemic, there is a huge rush of pilgrims this year for the Himalayan temples.

PTI | Dehradun | Updated: 29-05-2022 17:36 IST | Created: 29-05-2022 17:29 IST
‘Mobile telephony service started on Kedarnath trek route’
Kedarnath temple (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Badrinath-Kedarnath Mandir Samiti chairman Ajendra Ajay on Sunday inaugurated the mobile and data services of Reliance Jio on the Kedarnath trek route.

With this Reliance Jio became the first operator to give mobile and data connectivity on the trek route between Gaurikund and the Himalayan shrine, the telecommunication firm said in a statement.

Pilgrims en route to the temple will now stay connected with their loved ones through voice or video calls, it said. With a huge number of pilgrims coming this year on Char Dham Yatra, Jio has expanded its network on the Kedarnath trek route to give a superior mobile connectivity experience to devotees, the statement by Reliance Jio said.

After a gap of two years during which the yatra was interrupted due to the Covid pandemic, there is a huge rush of pilgrims this year for the Himalayan temples. A full capacity tower has been installed at Sonprayag, a very important halt location, in accordance with the plan to install five towers between Gaurikund and Kedarnath, the firm said. Three towers at Chhoti Lincholi, Lincholi, and Rudrapoint have already been installed and the remaining two will be erected soon, it added. Ten additional solutions are being offered and the mobile network has been given the fibre link for uninterrupted connectivity to pilgrims on the route, the firm further said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA's tiny Mars helicopter captures video of record-breaking 25th flight: Watch it here

NASA's tiny Mars helicopter captures video of record-breaking 25th flight: W...

 Global
2
Hit or miss? Here's what NASA has to say about May 30-31 meteor shower

Hit or miss? Here's what NASA has to say about May 30-31 meteor shower

 Global
3
Low glycemic index diet promotes healthier body shape in heart patients, finds study

Low glycemic index diet promotes healthier body shape in heart patients, fi...

 Belgium
4
Tesla in India: Elon Musk says 'no plant where sell (of imported cars) not allowed'

Tesla in India: Elon Musk says 'no plant where sell (of imported cars) not a...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022