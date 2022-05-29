Left Menu

Snoop Dogg recounts fainting after seeing Tupac Shakur following his fatal Las Vegas shooting

American rapper and songwriter Snoop Dogg has stated that he was not expecting to see the legendary Tupac Shakur in such terrible shape when the latter was hospitalised following his 1996 Las Vegas shooting.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 29-05-2022 17:35 IST | Created: 29-05-2022 17:35 IST
Snoop Dogg recounts fainting after seeing Tupac Shakur following his fatal Las Vegas shooting
Snoop Dogg (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

American rapper and songwriter Snoop Dogg has stated that he was not expecting to see the legendary Tupac Shakur in such terrible shape when the latter was hospitalised following his 1996 Las Vegas shooting. According to Deadline, while recently talking on Logan Paul's 'Impaulsive' podcast, the rapper recounted what was witnessed by him in the immediate aftermath of the shooting.

"When we drive to Vegas to see Pac, we got to Suge (Knight's) house first, so we haven't even seen Pac," Former Death Row head Knight was driving the vehicle when Tupac was shot in the passenger's seat, the outlet reported. Snoop added, "We just talking to Suge, and he got the head wrapped up and he telling us what happened and [saying] 'Pac gonna be alright, he going to pull through he got shot nine times before, he going to be alright.'"

But, this soon turned out not to be true. "We feeling like it's gonna be alright until we go to the hospital and see that it ain't alright. He got tubes in him. When I walked in, I could just feel like he wasn't even there and I fainted," Snoop said. As per Deadline, Shakur's mother Afeni Shakur, however, was there and she told him to get it together and talk to her son. She said to put aside any resentment between the two. Six days later Tupac died. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA's tiny Mars helicopter captures video of record-breaking 25th flight: Watch it here

NASA's tiny Mars helicopter captures video of record-breaking 25th flight: W...

 Global
2
Hit or miss? Here's what NASA has to say about May 30-31 meteor shower

Hit or miss? Here's what NASA has to say about May 30-31 meteor shower

 Global
3
Low glycemic index diet promotes healthier body shape in heart patients, finds study

Low glycemic index diet promotes healthier body shape in heart patients, fi...

 Belgium
4
Tesla in India: Elon Musk says 'no plant where sell (of imported cars) not allowed'

Tesla in India: Elon Musk says 'no plant where sell (of imported cars) not a...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022