Left Menu

Odd News Roundup: 'War Pony' poodle fetches Palm Dog prize at Cannes

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-05-2022 18:46 IST | Created: 29-05-2022 18:30 IST
Odd News Roundup: 'War Pony' poodle fetches Palm Dog prize at Cannes
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikipedia

Following is a summary of current odd news briefs.

'War Pony' poodle fetches Palm Dog prize at Cannes

Film buffs have to wait until Saturday for the Cannes Film Festival's top prize, the Palme d'Or, but the real scene-stealers get their awards a day earlier – at the annual Palm Dog ceremony. Britney, a standard poodle who stars in Riley Keough's directorial debut "War Pony", was crowned top dog this year, snagging the coveted gilded collar prize.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
NASA's tiny Mars helicopter captures video of record-breaking 25th flight: Watch it here

NASA's tiny Mars helicopter captures video of record-breaking 25th flight: W...

 Global
2
Hit or miss? Here's what NASA has to say about May 30-31 meteor shower

Hit or miss? Here's what NASA has to say about May 30-31 meteor shower

 Global
3
Low glycemic index diet promotes healthier body shape in heart patients, finds study

Low glycemic index diet promotes healthier body shape in heart patients, fi...

 Belgium
4
Tesla in India: Elon Musk says 'no plant where sell (of imported cars) not allowed'

Tesla in India: Elon Musk says 'no plant where sell (of imported cars) not a...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022