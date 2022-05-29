Left Menu

Actor and social media star, Shehnaaz Gill, dropped a set of photos of herself clad entirely in white attire, on her social media account, on Sunday.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 29-05-2022 18:31 IST | Created: 29-05-2022 18:31 IST
'feeling serene' says Shehnaaz Gill, shares all white outfit pics
Shehnaaz Gill (image source: Instgram). Image Credit: ANI
Actor and social media star, Shehnaaz Gill, dropped a set of photos of herself clad entirely in white attire, on her social media account, on Sunday. The Punjabi actor took to her Instagram handle and shared a string of beautiful snaps, where she could be seen donning an all-white salwar kameez, simple yet gorgeous.

Sharing the pictures, Shehnaaz wrote, "Feeling serene". Her natural beauty was enhanced by her smile and minimum makeup. As per media reports and viral videos, Shehnaaz went to launch the new operation theatre in Brahma Kumaris' hospital in Mumbai.

Since Sidharth Shukla's death, the Bigg Boss 13 fame has become an active member of Brahma Kumaris. Shehnaaz is now filming 'Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali', along with Superstar Salman Khan, Pooja Hegde, Kriti Sanon and Aayush Sharma, which is set to release in December, this year. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

