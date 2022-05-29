In a sequin saree, Rakul Preet Singh is 'in a blingtastic mood'

Actor Rakul Preet Singh, on Sunday, share some stunning photos of herself, on her social media account. Taking to her Instagram handle, the 'Runway 34' actor set Instagram ablaze, as she drops some steaming hot pictures of herself where she could be seen wearing a shimmery saree, paired with a matching blouse with a plunging neckline and posing for the camera.

Sharing the snaps, Rakul wrote, "In a Blingtastic mood" Rakul is quite active on social media, where she has a sizable fan base. Her fans can't get enough of the Bollywood diva, who is frequently seen sharing images and videos of herself and her loved ones on social media.

Rakul was most recently seen in the film 'Runway 34,' which also starred Ajay Devgn and Amitabh Bachchan. (ANI)

