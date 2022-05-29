Left Menu

In a sequin saree, Rakul Preet Singh is 'in a blingtastic mood'

Actor Rakul Preet Singh, on Sunday, share some stunning photos of herself, on her social media account.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 29-05-2022 18:31 IST | Created: 29-05-2022 18:31 IST
In a sequin saree, Rakul Preet Singh is 'in a blingtastic mood'
Rakul Preet Singh (image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Actor Rakul Preet Singh, on Sunday, share some stunning photos of herself, on her social media account. Taking to her Instagram handle, the 'Runway 34' actor set Instagram ablaze, as she drops some steaming hot pictures of herself where she could be seen wearing a shimmery saree, paired with a matching blouse with a plunging neckline and posing for the camera.

Sharing the snaps, Rakul wrote, "In a Blingtastic mood" Rakul is quite active on social media, where she has a sizable fan base. Her fans can't get enough of the Bollywood diva, who is frequently seen sharing images and videos of herself and her loved ones on social media.

Rakul was most recently seen in the film 'Runway 34,' which also starred Ajay Devgn and Amitabh Bachchan. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA's tiny Mars helicopter captures video of record-breaking 25th flight: Watch it here

NASA's tiny Mars helicopter captures video of record-breaking 25th flight: W...

 Global
2
Hit or miss? Here's what NASA has to say about May 30-31 meteor shower

Hit or miss? Here's what NASA has to say about May 30-31 meteor shower

 Global
3
Low glycemic index diet promotes healthier body shape in heart patients, finds study

Low glycemic index diet promotes healthier body shape in heart patients, fi...

 Belgium
4
Tesla in India: Elon Musk says 'no plant where sell (of imported cars) not allowed'

Tesla in India: Elon Musk says 'no plant where sell (of imported cars) not a...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022