Moose Wala death: Khattar's Gurugram programme cancelled

The Haryana government on Sunday said a programme of Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar with singer Daler Mehndi at Gururgram has been cancelled following the death of popular Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala.

An official spokesperson said the programme has been cancelled to express grief on the untimely demise of the popular Punjabi singer. Khattar was to launch a song by Mehndi during the programme to be held in Gurugram on May 30 based on the development work taking place in Haryana.

Singer and Congress leader Sidhu Moose Wala was shot dead on Sunday by unidentified assailants in Punjab's Mansa district, a day after the Punjab government curtailed his security cover. PTI CHS VSD SRY

