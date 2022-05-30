Left Menu

Mamata 'salutes' fighting spirit of Goans on 35th statehood day

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 30-05-2022 10:27 IST | Created: 30-05-2022 10:25 IST
Mamata 'salutes' fighting spirit of Goans on 35th statehood day
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday hailed the fighting spirit of the people of Goa and said their struggles led to its full statehood on this day 35 years ago.

"Today, on the statehood day of Goa, I salute the fighting spirit of the people of Goa. It is due to their struggles that Goa got full statehood on this day in 1987.

''We value the contributions of the fighters to that cause and appreciate their role. Let Goa prosper," she tweeted.

Goa, which was a part of the Union Territory of Goa, Daman and Diu, was accorded statehood on May 30, 1987.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Fetus develops inside stomach of 40-day-old infant in Bihar's Motihari

Fetus develops inside stomach of 40-day-old infant in Bihar's Motihari

 India
2
Health News Roundup: First case of monkeypox confirmed in Ireland; U.S. CDC publishes guidelines on monkeypox vaccine and more

Health News Roundup: First case of monkeypox confirmed in Ireland; U.S. CDC ...

 Global
3
Russia says destroyed arsenal of Ukrainian army in Kryvyi Rih - TASS

Russia says destroyed arsenal of Ukrainian army in Kryvyi Rih - TASS

 Ukraine
4
Seven of top-10 firms add Rs 1.16 lakh cr in m-cap; HDFC Bank lead gainer

Seven of top-10 firms add Rs 1.16 lakh cr in m-cap; HDFC Bank lead gainer

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022