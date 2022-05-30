Sikkim accident: Friends of Maha victim Punamiya remember his helpful nature

Members of the Jain community here on Monday remembered Suresh Punamiya, who died along with three other family members and a friend in a road accident in Sikkim, as a person always ready to help the needy people. The bodies of Punamiya (38), who was a jeweller and resided in Tembhi Naka area of Maharashtra's Thane city, and four others will be brought by a special flight on Monday, said Summan Agrawal, a social worker from the community.

Agrawal in a release said Punamiya was a very helpful person and lauded his family for always coming out to support the needy people.

Suresh Punamiya, his wife Toral Punamiya (37), their two daughters aged 14 and 10, family friend Jayan Parmar (14) and their car driver were killed after their vehicle plunged into a ravine in North Sikkim on Saturday, police earlier said.

The family was on a vacation to Sikkim and heading to Lachung from capital Gangtok when the accident took place.

Agrawal said the bodies of four members of the Punamiya family and Parmar will be brought to neighbouring Mumbai by a special flight and then to their home in Thane on Monday. The cremation will be held later in the day as per their custom, she said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)