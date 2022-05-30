Left Menu

Sikkim accident: Friends of Maha victim Punamiya remember his helpful nature

PTI | Thane | Updated: 30-05-2022 11:43 IST | Created: 30-05-2022 11:43 IST
Sikkim accident: Friends of Maha victim Punamiya remember his helpful nature
  • Country:
  • India

Members of the Jain community here on Monday remembered Suresh Punamiya, who died along with three other family members and a friend in a road accident in Sikkim, as a person always ready to help the needy people. The bodies of Punamiya (38), who was a jeweller and resided in Tembhi Naka area of Maharashtra's Thane city, and four others will be brought by a special flight on Monday, said Summan Agrawal, a social worker from the community.

Agrawal in a release said Punamiya was a very helpful person and lauded his family for always coming out to support the needy people.

Suresh Punamiya, his wife Toral Punamiya (37), their two daughters aged 14 and 10, family friend Jayan Parmar (14) and their car driver were killed after their vehicle plunged into a ravine in North Sikkim on Saturday, police earlier said.

The family was on a vacation to Sikkim and heading to Lachung from capital Gangtok when the accident took place.

Agrawal said the bodies of four members of the Punamiya family and Parmar will be brought to neighbouring Mumbai by a special flight and then to their home in Thane on Monday. The cremation will be held later in the day as per their custom, she said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Fetus develops inside stomach of 40-day-old infant in Bihar's Motihari

Fetus develops inside stomach of 40-day-old infant in Bihar's Motihari

 India
2
Health News Roundup: First case of monkeypox confirmed in Ireland; U.S. CDC publishes guidelines on monkeypox vaccine and more

Health News Roundup: First case of monkeypox confirmed in Ireland; U.S. CDC ...

 Global
3
Russia says destroyed arsenal of Ukrainian army in Kryvyi Rih - TASS

Russia says destroyed arsenal of Ukrainian army in Kryvyi Rih - TASS

 Ukraine
4
Seven of top-10 firms add Rs 1.16 lakh cr in m-cap; HDFC Bank lead gainer

Seven of top-10 firms add Rs 1.16 lakh cr in m-cap; HDFC Bank lead gainer

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022