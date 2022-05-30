Left Menu

Nitesh Tiwari, Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari announce new project 'Bas Karo Aunty'

Filmmakers Nitesh Tiwari and Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari have joined hands with Star Studios, Ronnie Screwvala, and Siddharth Roy Kapur to produce a new film titled 'Bas Karo Aunty'.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 30-05-2022 13:15 IST | Created: 30-05-2022 13:15 IST
Nitesh Tiwari, Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari announce new project 'Bas Karo Aunty'
Team of Bas Karo Aunty . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Filmmakers Nitesh Tiwari and Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari have joined hands with Star Studios, Ronnie Screwvala, and Siddharth Roy Kapur to produce a new film titled 'Bas Karo Aunty'. The project is adapted from Varun Agarwal's bestseller 'How I Braved Anu Aunty and Co-Founded a Million Dollar Company.'

Actors Ishwak Singh and Mahima Makwana have been roped in to headline the film, which will be helmed by debutant Abhishek Sinha. The movie will revolve around the real-life experience of millennials and today's youth and their dilemma, the thrills, risks, and romance of embarking on a new life path and chasing one's dreams.

Excited about the project, Nitesh Tiwari and Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari said, "We found Varun Agarwal's journey quite captivating, and I'm thrilled about mounting this film on the story of a budding entrepreneur. Our film captures the mood and zeitgeist of the nation: India is young, jubilant, and enterprising, and 'Bas Karo, Aunty!' is the perfect response to anyone trying to impede this spirit of enterprise!" Written by Nitesh Tiwari and Nikhil Mehrotra, ''Bas Karo Aunty' is set in Mumbai. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Fetus develops inside stomach of 40-day-old infant in Bihar's Motihari

Fetus develops inside stomach of 40-day-old infant in Bihar's Motihari

 India
2
Health News Roundup: First case of monkeypox confirmed in Ireland; U.S. CDC publishes guidelines on monkeypox vaccine and more

Health News Roundup: First case of monkeypox confirmed in Ireland; U.S. CDC ...

 Global
3
Russia says destroyed arsenal of Ukrainian army in Kryvyi Rih - TASS

Russia says destroyed arsenal of Ukrainian army in Kryvyi Rih - TASS

 Ukraine
4
Seven of top-10 firms add Rs 1.16 lakh cr in m-cap; HDFC Bank lead gainer

Seven of top-10 firms add Rs 1.16 lakh cr in m-cap; HDFC Bank lead gainer

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022