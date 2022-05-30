Nitesh Tiwari, Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari announce new project 'Bas Karo Aunty'

Filmmakers Nitesh Tiwari and Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari have joined hands with Star Studios, Ronnie Screwvala, and Siddharth Roy Kapur to produce a new film titled 'Bas Karo Aunty'. The project is adapted from Varun Agarwal's bestseller 'How I Braved Anu Aunty and Co-Founded a Million Dollar Company.'

Actors Ishwak Singh and Mahima Makwana have been roped in to headline the film, which will be helmed by debutant Abhishek Sinha. The movie will revolve around the real-life experience of millennials and today's youth and their dilemma, the thrills, risks, and romance of embarking on a new life path and chasing one's dreams.

Excited about the project, Nitesh Tiwari and Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari said, "We found Varun Agarwal's journey quite captivating, and I'm thrilled about mounting this film on the story of a budding entrepreneur. Our film captures the mood and zeitgeist of the nation: India is young, jubilant, and enterprising, and 'Bas Karo, Aunty!' is the perfect response to anyone trying to impede this spirit of enterprise!" Written by Nitesh Tiwari and Nikhil Mehrotra, ''Bas Karo Aunty' is set in Mumbai. (ANI)

