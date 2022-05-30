Left Menu

Drake condoles Sidhu Moose Wala's death with special social media tribute

Canadian rapper and songwriter Drake has condoled the death of Punjabi musician turned politician Sidhu Moose Wala with a tribute on social media.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-05-2022 13:18 IST | Created: 30-05-2022 13:18 IST
Drake (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
Canadian rapper and songwriter Drake has condoled the death of Punjabi musician turned politician Sidhu Moose Wala with a tribute on social media. Drake took to his Instagram handle on Monday and shared a story in remembrance of the late rapper-singer. It featured a throwback picture of Moose Wala with his mother along with the caption, "RIP MOOSE @sidhu moosewala."

Drake had been among the several million followers that Moose Wala had on Instagram. On Sunday evening, Moose Wala was shot dead by unidentified assailants in Jawaharke village of Mansa district.

The incident occurred two days after Punjab Police withdrew the security cover of 424 persons including the Punjabi musician. He had joined the Congress party in December, last year, ahead of the Assembly elections. Notably, CCTV footage has emerged on social media which shows two cars trailing Moose Wala's vehicle moments before he was shot dead in Mansa. The video, however, is not verified by the state police yet.

Meanwhile, several Punjabi artists including Parmish Verma, Diljit Dosanjh and Sargun Mehta among others have also condoled Moose Wala's death. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

