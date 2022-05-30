HIGHLIGHTS-Tennis-French Open day nine
- Country:
- France
Highlights of the ninth day at the French Open, the second Grand Slam of the year, on Monday (times GMT): 0907 PLAY UNDERWAY
Play began under clear skies at Roland Garros, with the temperature hovering around 16 degrees Celsius (60 degrees Fahrenheit). READ MORE:
French Open order of play on Monday Nadal edges Auger-Aliassime thriller to book Djokovic date
Nadal vows to fight in 'big challenge' against Djokovic Teenager Alcaraz crushes Khachanov to reach quarter-finals
Teenager Gauff to face fellow American Stephens in last eight Zverev stutters but recovers to reach French Open last eight
Impressive Djokovic canters into French Open last eight, Nadal clash looms U.S. Open finalist Fernandez stays on track of overall improvement
Trevisan smiles her way into the last eight in Paris
