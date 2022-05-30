It's a wrap for Rana Daggubati, Venkatesh Daggubati's Netflix drama 'Rana Naidu'

The shooting for the Netflix drama 'Rana Naidu' has come to an end. Helmed by Karan Anshuman and Suparn Verma, 'Rana Naidu' features Rana Daggubati, Venkatesh Daggubati, Surveen Chawla, and Sushant Singh.

'Rana Naidu' has been shot majorly in Mumbai and follows the life of the city's go-to-fixer. Rana Naidu (Rana Daggubati) does the dirty work for the top power players; making the problems of the city's celebrities, superstar athletes, and business moguls disappear. Abhishek Banerjee, Suchitra Pillai, Gaurav Chopra, Ashish Vidyarthi and Rajesh Jais are also a part of 'Rana Naidu'. (ANI)

