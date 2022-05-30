Kangana Ranaut mourns the demise of Sidhu Moose wala, lashes at the Punjab government

Among many other Bollywood celebs, actor Kangana Ranaut also shared a heartbreaking message, wherein she questioned the law and order of the Punjab government, on her social media account, on Monday. Calling it a 'sad' incident the 'Panga' actor took to her Instagram stories and posted a condolence message for the deceased singer. Her post read, "Sidhu Moose Wala, a well-known face of Punjab, was murdered with bullets. This is a sad incident.""Ye ghatna Punjab ki kanoon vyavastha ko spasht roop se bayan karti hai", she added.

On Sunday, Sidhu Moose Wala was killed in Punjab's Mansa district. He was transported to the hospital, where he was declared dead. The tragic incident occurred when the Punjab government removed protection for him and over 420 other persons. In a Facebook post, Canada-based mobster Goldy Brar reportedly claimed responsibility for the murder of Sidhu Moose Wala. Goldy Brar is a close associate of gang leader Lawrence Bishnoi, who is also suspected of murdering the singer. (ANI)

