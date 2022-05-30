HIGHLIGHTS-Tennis-French Open day nine

Highlights of the ninth day at the French Open, the second Grand Slam of the year, on Monday (times GMT): 1028 KASATKINA CRUISES INTO QUARTER-FINALS

Russia's Daria Kasatkina advanced to her first Grand Slam quarter-final in four years with a dominant 6-2 6-2 win over Camila Giorgi in an hour and 20 minutes on Court Suzanne-Lenglen. Kasatkina, who reached the last eight at Roland Garros and Wimbledon in 2018, will next face either American Madison Keys or compatriot Veronika Kudermetova.

0907 PLAY UNDERWAY Play began under clear skies at Roland Garros, with the temperature hovering around 16 degrees Celsius (60 degrees Fahrenheit).

