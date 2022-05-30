Left Menu

PM Modi shares key highlights of 8 years of Seva, Sushasan and Gareeb Kalyan

Updated: 30-05-2022 18:18 IST
PM Modi shares key highlights of 8 years of Seva, Sushasan and Gareeb Kalyan
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File Phto) Image Credit: ANI
The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi has shared the key highlights of 8 years of Seva, Sushasan and Gareeb Kalyan on narendramodi.in and Namo App.

In a series of tweets, the Prime Minister said:

"The last 8 years have been about fulfilling peoples aspirations. We are committed to fulfilling our pursuit of Seva, Sushasan and Garib Kalyan. Vikas Yatra section on the NaMo App takes you through this development journey. #8YearsOfSeva

There's an unmissable section on the NaMo App which showcases #8YearsOfSeva through innovative ways including a quiz, word search, guess the image section and more. I'd urge you all, especially my young friends to have a look.

(With Inputs from PIB)

